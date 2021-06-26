JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 119,732 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.87% of AMC Networks worth $19,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

AMCX stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.04.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

