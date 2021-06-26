JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 139,774 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 139,774 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Allegion worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

