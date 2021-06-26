JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 46,156 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.49% of Barrett Business Services worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $574.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

