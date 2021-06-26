JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 85,438 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.63% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSOD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

