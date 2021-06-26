JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 890,654 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $18,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $7,937,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF opened at $194.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.89 and a twelve month high of $195.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.