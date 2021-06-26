JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 114,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Marathon Oil worth $19,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,083,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 514,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 426,540 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.