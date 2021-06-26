JulSwap (JULD) Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.71 million and $486,338.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00165496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00092750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.06 or 1.00162784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002937 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 461,744,670 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

