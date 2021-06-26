JUST (JST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.76 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $98.80 million and approximately $59.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

