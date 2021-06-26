JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $9,691.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00169221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00093581 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,618.08 or 1.00004559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.