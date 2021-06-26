Karbo Market Cap Tops $1.07 Million (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Karbo coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. Karbo has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $171.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.04 or 0.00610473 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,107,762 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

