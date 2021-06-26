KARMA Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $52.75 million and approximately $363.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006191 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00109853 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

