Katalyo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $92,390.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00093936 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.86 or 1.00115396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

