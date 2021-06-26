Kava.io Price Reaches $3.44 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00010891 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $241.28 million and $42.04 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00197342 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00035589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $948.14 or 0.03003191 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 136,797,225 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.