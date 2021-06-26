Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00198167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00034807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.