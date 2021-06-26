KeeperDAO (ROOK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $117.26 or 0.00369855 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.00577402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037625 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

