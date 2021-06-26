Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 75,935 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,935 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.76% of Cabot worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Cabot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cabot by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,716,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,809. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

