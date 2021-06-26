Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 161,367 shares during the period. Gentex makes up about 1.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Gentex worth $27,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,405,000 after buying an additional 304,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Gentex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 405,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,714,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gentex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,033,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after buying an additional 270,823 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.40. 2,251,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,376. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

