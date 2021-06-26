Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,306 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 1.4% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.33% of First Solar worth $30,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after buying an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,476,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.87. 4,874,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,844. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

