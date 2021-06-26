Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 6,770 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $24,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $43,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,119,000 after buying an additional 530,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after buying an additional 395,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,591,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,486. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

