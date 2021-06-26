Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 696,596 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,596 shares during the quarter. Kronos Worldwide comprises about 1.8% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 2.19% of Kronos Worldwide worth $38,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 223.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 157,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 109,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. 408,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,075. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.70. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.