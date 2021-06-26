Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 70,504 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,504 shares during the period. EnerSys makes up 1.7% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.98% of EnerSys worth $37,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in EnerSys by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.71. The company had a trading volume of 496,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,254. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

