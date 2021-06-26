Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 90,238 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 115.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises about 1.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.34% of RenaissanceRe worth $26,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 58,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $96,185,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.38. 682,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

