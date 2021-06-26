Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises about 2.5% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.73% of Brunswick worth $54,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BC traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,424. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

