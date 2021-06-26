Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.46% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $23,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.96. 439,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.