Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,928 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises about 1.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.67% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $28,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 1,719,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,586. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

