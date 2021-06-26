Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,591,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,383 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 58.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 790,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. 2,168,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,111. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.