Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $20.69 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,764 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.09% of PPL worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after acquiring an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,146. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

