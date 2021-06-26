Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $21.25 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.27% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.27. 899,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,947. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

