Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $24.03 Million Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.12% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $24,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,953,000 after buying an additional 1,224,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth $46,956,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

NYSE SKM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.16. 207,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.