Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises 1.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $25,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after buying an additional 666,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,129,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after buying an additional 581,451 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

