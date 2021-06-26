Kempen Capital Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 241,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

PFG stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,482. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.