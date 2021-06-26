Kempen Capital Management N.V. Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 770,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,680,000. West Fraser Timber accounts for 3.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

West Fraser Timber stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,572. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

