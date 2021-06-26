Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 63,992 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,992 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,540,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,663,039. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

