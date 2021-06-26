Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 416.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,500 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.30% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,710,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,060,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 485,061 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. 942,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.05. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.