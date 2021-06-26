Kempen Capital Management N.V. Reduces Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,366 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.28% of CubeSmart worth $21,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after buying an additional 239,532 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after buying an additional 463,208 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after buying an additional 1,061,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. 1,524,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,014. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

