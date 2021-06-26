Kempen Capital Management N.V. Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,119 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.92. 2,491,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

