Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 17,460 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises 1.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Omnicom Group worth $26,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

OMC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.24. 1,233,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

