Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 280,362 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,362 shares during the quarter. TCF Financial makes up 1.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.39% of TCF Financial worth $27,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,300 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,439,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 1,113.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 802,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $45.18. 1,446,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

