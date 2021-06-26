Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 4,414 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $23,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.33. 1,950,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.