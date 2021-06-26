Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 485,659 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485,659 shares during the period. Teradata comprises approximately 2.1% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 1.08% of Teradata worth $45,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,008,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,227 shares of company stock valued at $600,256. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

