Kempen Capital Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 2.5% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.21% of AvalonBay Communities worth $54,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.94. The stock had a trading volume of 835,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,928. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $216.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.