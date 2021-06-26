Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.83. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 13,785 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

