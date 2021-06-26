KeyFi (KEYFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,647.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $884,907.02 and approximately $13,647.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00093624 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,656.82 or 0.99080993 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,030,664 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

