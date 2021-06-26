Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 632,417 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.67% of Keysight Technologies worth $179,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.32. 1,026,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,143. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.