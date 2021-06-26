Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$20.10 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.87 and a 52-week high of C$20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.