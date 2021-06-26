Kin (KIN) Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $55.74 million and $599,539.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00166957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00093767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002510 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.