Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 7,961,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,449,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 31,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 98.1% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 99,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $785,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

