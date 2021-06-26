Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,724,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,266,201 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of Kinder Morgan worth $195,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 601,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

