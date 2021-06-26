Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,562,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 780,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Kinder Morgan worth $342,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 207,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 253,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,046,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 112,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

