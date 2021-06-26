Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110,333.73

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $110,333.73 and approximately $25,139.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00166182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,075.51 or 1.00435842 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

